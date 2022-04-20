Joblessness: 'No Reason For Shortfall In Employment Numbers', Says Govt

New Delhi: Lok Sabha members including from Congress and regional parties raised the issue of 'growing joblessness' during Question Time in the Lok Sabha on Monday, but the government insisted that there is no reason for shortfall in numbers of jobs.

"Koi karan nahi hae Rozgar kam honey ka (I see no reason for joblessness)," said Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the House of the people countering the members' contention.

He also said Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana has helped a large number of youths especially in rural areas.

Asking supplementary questions, Congress member Manish Tewari said the country has reached "45-year-old joblessness" and maintained the ruling dispensation "cannot run away from reality".

Among others Tamil Nadu lawmaker Thirumaavalavan Thol (VCK) urged the Finance Ministry to ensure that there is a loan waiver announcement for students who took educational loans but are now 'unemployed' and are unable to make the repayment.

"Unemployment is a serious problem...," he said.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said a huge number of students have benefited from the Educational Loans from public sector banks.

Kalyan Banerjee of Trinamool Congress said there was 'industrial collapse' after the Modi government announced demonetisation of high value currency notes in November 2016.

UNI