Joachim Low Named Best National Manager In 2014 By IFFHS

Madrid: German Joachim Low has been named the world's best manager of national football teams in 2014 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) succeeding Spaniard Vicente del Bosque, who was the winner in 2012 and 2013. Experts from 60 countries chose Low, world champion with Germany in Brazil's 2014 World Cup, as best manager with a total of 220 points, followed by Argentine coach Alejandro Sabella, who gathered 71 points. Dutchman Louis Van Gaal came in the third position, followed by Colombia's Jose Pekerman, Costa Rica coach Jorge Luis Pinto, Chile's Jorge Sampaoli and the Mexican Miguel Herrera.