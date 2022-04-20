JNUSU poll: Counting suspended after protest from ABVP

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls was suspended early morning after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members protested alleging they were not informed about the process.

The ABVP said their counting agent was not informed about the beginning of counting of votes polled in science schools. In a statement, the JNU Election Committee said it suspended the counting temporarily but refused to name the party which protested. Members of Left student unions alleged that the ABVP created a ruckus. The ABVP denied the allegation.

"The counting process, which began on September 14 at 10 pm has been suspended due to forcible entry into the counting venue and attempts to snatch away the sealed ballot boxes as well as ballot papers from our counting centres," according to the Left bloc. They also claimed that their members, including women, faced intimidation. The Left bloc claimed, "Around 4:00am, ABVP broke the glasses of the School of International Studies building. EC stopped the counting indefinitely." They also claimed the ABVP counting agent was called but he did not turn up on time.



