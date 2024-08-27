JMM leader Champai Soren to board BJP's ship, scheduled to join party on August 30

Champai Soren, who had earlier considered retiring from politics or forming his own party, cited growing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as key reasons for his decision.

New Delhi: Amid the speculations of former Jharkhand Chief Minister JMM leader Champai Soren boarding BJP's ship, on Tuesday he made it clear that he is going to join BJP on August 30.

Responding to reporters question of him joining BJP on September 30, Soren said, "Yes"

"When I had come on 18th August I had made my position clear...At first, I thought that I would retire from politics but then due to the public support, I decided not to...later, also gave thought to making my party but because of my increased faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amir Shah I have decided to join the BJP..."

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Sarma posted on X and said that Champai will join the BJP on August 30 in Ranchi.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi," the Assam CM posted on X.

On Monday, Champai Soren hinted at forming a new party, after Soren took to social media to voice his grievances, stating that he had been "insulted" during his tenure as Chief Minister and that all options remained open ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

He also listed out, in a post on X, various instances when he was not allowed to call a meeting of the legislative party and was asked to resign suddenly, which prompted him "to look for an alternative path."

"I have been trying to get the rights of the tribals, natives, poor, labourers, students and people of backward classes of the state. Whether I held any post or not, I was always available to the public, raising the issues of those people who had dreamt of a better future with the state of Jharkhand," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Champai Soren had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He then confirmed his intention to join the BJP. He will officially join the BJP on August 30 in Ranchi.

