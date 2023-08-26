JK: Terrorists Affiliated With LeT Held In Kupwara

Kupwara: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army have arrested three terrorist associates of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in two separate operations in the Kupwara district. Hand grenades were also recovered, officials said on Saturday.

In a significant joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles apprehended two terrorist associates affiliated with the Laskar-e-Taiba in Kupwara. The operation led to the recovery of five hand grenades of Pakistan and China origin from the suspects. Acting on credible information received, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army 28 RR launched an operation to intercept two terrorist associates who had procured a consignment from an unidentified individual in Kupwara, officials said. The individuals were traced to be moving towards village Shatmuqam, with instructions received from Laskar-e-Taiba commander Ghulam Rasool alias Rafia Rasool originally a resident of Chandigam Lolab and now based in PoK. The apprehended individuals were identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah Peerzada and Peerzada Mubashir Yousf, both residents of Shatmuqam, Lolab, Kupwara. The security forces successfully nabbed the suspects as they attempted to flee, officials added.

Five hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered from the apprehended individuals. Initial investigations suggest that both had been given the assignment of selecting local targets who are involved in disseminating government schemes in the area. They had also shared photographs indicating potential targets to their handlers. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This operation stands as a remarkable success for the security forces, thwarting a potentially grave terrorist incident in the Lolab valley, officials said. Furthermore, in a separate incident, Kupwara Police along with 47 RR (Bihar) acting on reliable information established a joint checkpoint in the general area of Dragmullah Shalpora. This resulted in the interception of a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, one hand grenade was found concealed beneath the left front seat. The individual, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Khan, was promptly apprehended and taken into custody. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station Kupwara. These successful operations underscore the relentless efforts of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region.

