JJT Varsity Jhunjhunu Records Selection Of 20 Boys And 7 Girl Students In NCC

Jhunjhunu (The Hawk): Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University has recently observed the NCC recruitment process for new students who have taken admission in the first year. On January 13th, 2021, the physical examination, written examination and interview of the contestants took place as part of the NCC recruitment process after JJT University got approval from NCC headquarters to set up NCC unit. At the end of the process, 20 students and 7 girls were selected as cadets.

(Col.) Ganesh Bhatt, Army Medal, Commanding Officer and Lt. (Col.) Ramesh Kumar, Admin Officer, 2nd Rajasthan Battalion, NCC Churu, executed the event in their presence. On this occasion, Pro-Chairperson Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla, President Dr. (Col.) Nagraj Mantha, and Pro-President Dr. (Commodore) Jawahar Jangir encouraged and assured the elected students about their future plans in the sports complex of JJT University. Having an army background of Pro-Chairperson Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla, President Dr. (Col.) Nagaraj Mantha, and Pro-President Dr. (Commodore) Jawahar Jangir, the interest to serve the Indian Army by the youth of the region is credited to the steps taken by these high officials which is considered a commendable effort. The entire team of 2nd Rajasthan Battalion, NCC, thanked the University for this program conducted under the supervision of Pro-President Dr. Anurag and Pro-President Dr. (Commodore) Jawahar Jangir and under the disciplined cooperation of Caretaker Dr. Arun Kumar and other staff members of the University. After their selection, the University has prepared a project to materialize their future plans so that their dreams of serving in the Indian Army can be fulfilled.