JJT Varsity Holds Its Ninth Annual Convocation

Jaipur (The Hawk): JJT University, Jhunjhunu held it's Ninth Annual Convocation for the Class of 2019-20. A total of 628 students were awarded with their coveted degrees at this convocation. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Mr. Kailash Chandra Tiwari. Delivering the convocation address, he lauded efforts of University towards the vision of making JJT University Jhunjhunu one of the biggest and most vibrant rural education hub of Rajasthan. He also commended the institute for creating a niche for itself. He also shared his views and vision for further development of Rajasthan as a state.

Addressing students, Dr. Vinod Tibrewala, Chairperson, JJT University said, "My advice to all graduated students is to set a long-term visionary goals and work hard to achieve them. You as students of this prestigious university have the responsibility to transform the society by using splendid knowledge that you have acquired from the portals of this university campus. I urge you all to deliver great outcomes for our beloved nation."

Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla, Pro-Chairperson, JJT University shared lessons from his rich experience of serving Indian Army. Furthermore, he said, "The institute is working hard towards providing students experiential learning. The world is witnessing challenges and where there are challenges, there always are opportunities. You all should learn about newer technologies and make best use of resources at University. I congratulate all the students and wish everyone a great future ahead."

As a part of the convocation ceremony, Director Mr. Balakishan Tibdewala, President Dr. Mantha, Pro-President Dr. Jawahar Jangir, Registrar Dr. Madhu Gupta, Dean Dr. Anju Singh while welcoming the Chief Guest presented bouquet, shawl, Kamdhenu's facsimile and a book written by Chairperson Dr. Vinod Tibrewala on "How to make New India." Director Mr. Balakishan Tibdewala Ji wished for the bright future of the students on this occasion. Pro-President Dr. (Commodore) Jawahar Jangir presented vote of thanks. The stage was moderated excellently by Arun Pandey.