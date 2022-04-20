Jitin Prasada To Seek To Connect With Brahmins In UP

Lucknow: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada will be connecting with the Brahmin community through the ''Brahmin Chetna Samvad'', to be conducted on the social media in every district.

Prasad, who heads the Brahmin Chetna Parishad, said atrocities against Brahmins had increased under the present regime. There had been a record number of incidents in which Brahmins were killed, he added.

"There has been an attempt to sideline the community, and make it feel humiliated and insecure. The community is being made to struggle for justice and is facing step-motherly treatment. It''s being deprived of its rights and the need of the hour is to unite and fight for its identity," he said.

The Congress leader said the time had come for all members of the community to sink their differences and regain the lost glory. Through the ''Brahmin Chetna Samvad'', an effort would be made to discuss issues and find an acceptable solution to the problems facing the community, he added.

Last year, Prasada had taken out a Brahmin Chetna Yatra and visited homes of those Brahmins who had lost a member in some criminal incident.

Prasada is among those Congress leaders who feel Brahmins stand alienated in the present political scenario and need to fight for their space. --IANS