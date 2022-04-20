Jitendra Singh says, SATYAM Programme explores effect of yoga & meditation

Three broad thematic areas viz. immunity, respiratory system and stress, anxiety & depression are addressed under the programme.
During the year 2020-21, the Department had announced a special call under SATYAM programme to combat with Covid-19 and related viruses in order to explore effect of yoga and meditation as add on therapy under three broad thematic areas viz. immunity, respiratory system and stress, anxiety & depression. Department has received 478 proposals under this call and finally supported 52 projects in said thematic areas.
In last two financial years total 91 projects have been sanctioned in Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation (SATYAM) programme under Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI). The status of projects implemented in last two financial years, state/UT-wise is given above.
|
Sl. No.
|
States/UTs
|
2020-21
|
2019-20
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
1.
|
Bihar
|
-
|
1
|
2.
|
Chandigarh
|
2
|
-
|
3.
|
Chattisgarh
|
1
|
-
|
4.
|
Delhi
|
10
|
9
|
5.
|
Gujarat
|
5
|
-
|
6.
|
Haryana
|
1
|
-
|
7.
|
Karnataka
|
15
|
8
|
8.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
5
|
2
|
9.
|
Maharashtra
|
5
|
3
|
10.
|
Manipur
|
1
|
-
|
11.
|
Rajasthan
|
1
|
-
|
12.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
7
|
3
|
13.
|
Telangana
|
-
|
1
|
14.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3
|
-
|
15.
|
Uttarakhand
|
8
|
-
|
TOTAL
|
64
|
27
