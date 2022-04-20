Jisshu Sengupta on difference between Bengali and Hindi film industries

New Delhi: Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta is becoming a familiar face on the Hindi screen lately. The actor who was seen in Mardaani, has essayed substantial character roles in recent years, in films like Manikarnika, Shakuntala Devi and the just-released Durgamati.

Asked what the big difference between the Bengali and Hindi film industry is, he mentions the money factor.

"Money (is the difference). It is the only thing, because Bengal industry is smaller and Hindi has an international market. The only difference between the two industries is the money. Other filming aspects of the entire production are the same," Jisshu told IANS.

He said the working pattern between the two industries is also similar.

"People work there the same way as people work here, so there is no difference in the working pattern. The only difference is the scale and the money," he added.

Jisshu's recent release Durgamati casts him as a cop. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the title role, and is directed by G. Ashok. It is a remake of Ashok's 2018 Telugu release Bhaagamathie, and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

—IANS