JioFiber broadband suffers outage in India

New Delhi: A number of JioFiber users on Monday took to Twitter to complain about an outage that disrupted their work.

A Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. spokesperson said that the issue was mainly limited to certain users in north India.

"Some of our JioFiber customers experienced service issues in certain cities in North India. Other Jio customers across India continue to avail our services. We regret the inconvenience faced by our valued customers in some areas," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Users started reporting the outage from afternoon, with some complaining that they had been facing service access issues since 3 p.m.

"@JioCare My jio fiber is not working since 3 pm today. I tried to call CC 18008969999 but lines are busy. Please help me I am working from home and due to this issue I am unable to work. Please help," Twitter user Nishkam (@Nishkam9) said in a tweet.

"Since last 4 hrs, My jio fibre Internet is not working and I am not able to contact anyone from Jio, @reliancejio @JioCare. Would you please look into this issue," said Twitter user Aditya (@purohitAditya25).

In response to user complaints, the official customer support Twitter handle of Reliance Jio said that it was working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused. We are currently experiencing temporary issue with data services at your location. Rest assured, our team is tirelessly working to restore the services asap. Appreciate your patience - Sarvesh," said the tweet.

--IANS