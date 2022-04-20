Jio writes to TRAI blaming rivals of spreading rumours, Airtel rebuts

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has approached the telecom regulator, saying that its rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India have resorted to "unethical" means and have spread "false" rumours that the Mukesh Ambani-led company will benefit from the recent farm bills.

The farm bills which the government says would bring in reforms to Indian agriculture have resulted in widespread protests among the farmers. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are protesting over the past few weeks at the borders of the national capital.

In a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio has blamed both its major rivals of running a vicious campaign. As per the company, it has received a large number of port out requests have, wherein the customers have cited that it is the sole reason for porting out of Jio, although they don't have any complaints or other issues related to its services.

"This is further to our aforementioned letter dated 28 September 2020 highlighting the unethical and anti-competitive MNP campaign, being run by Airtel and Vodafone India to capitalise on the ongoing farmers protests in the northern parts of the country," Jio said in the letter dated December 11.

Jio claimed that both Airtel and Vodafone India are directly or indirectly involved in supporting and furthering the ensued notions, and "false frivolous" rumours of Reliance being an undue beneficiary of the farm bills.

In response to the complaint by Jio, Airtel has written to TRAI described the complaint as "outrageous" and "scurrilous".

In its letter, Airtel said: "Airtel has operated in the telecom industry for 25 years. During this period, we have competed hard in the market place and striven to serve our customers with excellence. At the same time we take great pride in treating our competitors and partners with respect."

"Despite being provoked by some competitors who we know will go to any length to make baseless allegations, adopt bullying tactics and use intimidatory behaviour we have always conducted our business with character and transparency something that we are deeply proud of and known for."

It said that the current complaint deserves to be dismissed.

"It is in poor taste and is scurrilous to say the least," Airtel said.

--IANS