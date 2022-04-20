Jio Mart-WhatsApp to create growth opportunity for kiranas: Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said JioMart and Facebook-owned Whatsapp will work together to create more growth opportunities for kirana stores in India.

Speaking at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Ambani said JioMart has now enabled a multipurpose point of service (POS) to enable smooth transactions between stores and their customers.

"Facebook and Jio share a strong vision for digitally empowering consumers as well as SMEs and entrepreneurs across India," he said.

"Reliance Retail is India's largest and most profitable retail business, with revenues of Rs 162,936 crore and EBITDA of Rs 9,654 crore. It is the fastest-growing retailer in the world and only Indian company in the top 100 global retailers," Ambani said.

Ambani further stated that JioMart will expand its offering in four verticles -- "electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare."

He also said the firm's online grocery delivery service will be "working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and enable customers seamlessly transact with kirana shops."

"Reliance retail is entering new commerce and accelerating its partnership with JioMart. Reliance retail has 12,000 stores across India and has deep-rooted bonds with farmers. It is India's first farm to the home company on a global scale," Ambai added.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, further explained how JioMart is empowering offline kirana stores in the country and added "its beta pilot programme in 200 cities has received positive feedback."

"JioMart is built upon two fundamental pillars: 1. A powerful omni-channel tech-platform to unite customers, kiranas and producers. 2. A widespread physical network of Reliance Retail that takes benefits of new commerce to every corner. It is built to digitally enable, empower and engage kirana stores. Kiranas will stay connected and transact with their customers on the JioMart platform, facilitated by a multifunctional POS," she said.

"With JioMart, kirana stores will no longer be held back by limited product range, space, or delivery challenges. The partnership with JioMart can potentially help kirana stores grow business and earnings," she added.

She further stated that a "unique solution that JioMart offers is to convert the kirana's existing stores in less than 48 hours into refreshed self-service stores, thereby transforming their customer experience completely."(ANI)