Jio launches internet-enabled Jio Bharat phone at Rs 999

New Delhi: On Monday, Jio introduced internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999, including a reduced monthly package of Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data.

With 250 million mobile subscribers stuck in the 2G era with feature phones, the new service intends to speed up the '2G Mukt Bharat' ambition.

Although India is at the forefront of the 5G revolution with the launch of the game-changing Jio True 5G network, not everyone in the country is able to fully benefit from the Internet's many advantages.—Inputs from Agencies