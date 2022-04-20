Jinping Sees Modi As Someone Willing To Stand Up For Indian Interests: US Expert

Washington: Chinese President Xi Jinping sees Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who is willing to stand up for Indian interests and to work together with other countries in the region that are looking to impose constraints on China, a top American Chinese expert has said.

"I think that Xi Jinping sees Prime Minister Modi as a leader who is willing to stand up for Indian interests and to work together with other countries in the region that are looking to impose constraints on China, and particularly the US and Japan, and that's something, I think Beijing is worried about," Bonnie S Glaser from Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told PTI in an interview.

Glaser, a senior adviser for Asia and the director of the China Power Project at CSIS, a top American think-tank, based in Washington DC, felt that China does not see itself as benefitting from a tense relationship with India.

"Very early on Xi Jinping went to Delhi and tried to engage with Prime Minister Modi. I think he had hoped that India would have a policy that would not challenge Chinese interest.