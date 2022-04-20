Jinnah Is Symbol Of India's Partition: Kalraj

Mathura: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kalraj Mishra here on Tuesday said Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah was symbol of India's partition.

Addressing media persons here after attending a religious programme, Mr Mishra said the portrait of Jinnah should be removed from student union's office of Aligarh Muslim University. He said this issue should not be exaggerated to incite violence. The parliamentarian said Jinnah was behind the partition of India and his glorification would not be tolerated.

His portrait should be immediately removed from AMU as it hurts feelings of Indian.

Speaking about suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, Mr Mishra said Aiyar was known for his controversial statements and he did not want to make any comment about him. He said the comments of Mr Aiyar about Karnataka elections were worthless and would not have any impact on elections.

Mr Mishra said BJP will win at both Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly seat in by-elections as rural areas prospered in the Modi government's regime with many schemes and projects focusing on poor, farmer and youth. UNI