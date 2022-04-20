Jindal Global Law School signs MoU with leading universities

New Delhi: The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has entered into 10 newMemorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading universities from the US, the UK, European Union and Latin America.

Out of its deep-seated commitment to the much-needed internationalisation in a rapidly globalising world, and to the creation of awareness about the opportunities for intercultural learning through internationalisation, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University has entered into 10 new international collaborations with leading universities from 7 countries -- Argentina, Colombia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. These collaborations are the latest addition to the existing 200 collaborations that the Jindal Global Law School already has with other international institutions.

As the world starts to slowly open up for international travel, these MoUs will allow JGLS to offer new and increased opportunities to its students and faculty. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University elaborated on JGU's larger vision of creating world-class legal education in India, "Diverse and global perspectives are a very important aspect of legal education in ensuring that we create a sense of global thought leadership in the young legal minds that will drive the future of justice for our nation and that of the world. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, including restrictions on international mobility. As an Institution of Eminence, we take our commitment to leading pathways for Indian Higher Education very seriously and therefore, even in times such as these, the Jindal Global Law School at O.P. Jindal Global University was deeply committed to continuing our efforts to bring international experiences for our students to ensure the provision of well-rounded world-class legal education."

JGU's commitment to the internationalisation of legal education is not only about increased collaborations, but also ensuring a broad range of diverse perspectives by expanding across multiple regions. On this note, S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School said, "As India's number one ranked law school and the 76th ranked law school in the world in the recent QS World University Rankings by Subject (Law), JGLS has only further strengthened its commitment towards elevating the legal education landscape in India. It gives me great pride to say that JGLS already comes with a rich history of over 200 collaborations across the world. Today, while expanding our international horizons, we not only ensure increased opportunities and partnerships, but also focus on the quality of diverse experiences by expanding across the world. These 10 new collaborations represent 7 countries across USA, UK, European Union and Latin America, bringing a truly global experience to the students and faculty members at JGLS."

These collaborations include student and faculty mobility, short-term immersion programmes, dual-degree programmes, pathways to postgraduate studies, joint conferences, and joint research opportunities.

Faculty engagement with their international peers promotes joint research and publications. It also helps faculty members to develop new and globally relevant pedagogy.

The global collaborations create an open academic environment, essential for holistic professional growth, for both students and faculty alike.