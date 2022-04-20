Jindal Global Law School appoints 12 law firm partners as Honorary Professors

New Delhi: Jindal Global Law School has launched India's first 'Corporate Lawyering Advancement through Immersion & Mentoring (CLAIM) Programme.

The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University has taken a pioneering initiative to appoint twelve corporate partners of leading corporate law firms in India and abroad as Honorary Adjunct Professors of Law and Professors of Corporate Legal Practice.

The 12 Honorary Adjunct Professors will associate with the, 'Corporate Lawyering Advancement through Immersion & Mentoring' (CLAIM) Programme of JGLS.

The Programme aims to connect theory to practice in response to the problem of "disconnect" that many new entrants to the legal profession face. Through the broader framework of participative pedagogy, the CLAIM Programme creates the opportunity for students to apply their knowledge real-time, thereby enhancing their ingenuity and heuristic skills that are much needed in professional legal practice.

The CLAIM Programme broadens the scope of legal education from knowledge oriented-curriculum to the tools and processes of legal practice with a view to empowering the graduates of JGLS to become knowledgeable legal professionals as they enter the world of corporate legal practice.

The vision of this pathbreaking initiative, according to C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean, Jindal Global Law School is "To identify some of the most outstanding corporate lawyers and partners of the leading corporate law firms to teach courses on relevant areas of corporate legal practice to the students of law, with a view to educating and inspiring them".

"The larger purpose of this effort is to instill in the minds of law students an imagination to become part of corporate legal practice and better equip them with knowledge, skills and perspectives to take up successful careers in law firms and corporations in the future. I am grateful to the 12 outstanding corporate partners of the most reputed law firms in India and abroad who have consented to teach these courses, including two inspiring leaders, who are also founders and Managing Partners of reputed Indian law firms, Mr. Lakshmikumaran and Mr. Suhail Nathani.

"The launch of India's First 'Corporate Lawyering Advancement through Immersion and Mentoring' (CLAIM) Programme by Jindal Gobal Law School will reimagine the institutional efforts and initiatives to impart world class legal education. It will also augment the capacity building efforts that will ultimately help and support the aspirations of law students and law graduates to seek meaningful opportunities in the corporate legal sector," said Raj Kumar.

Each Honorary Adjunct Professors will teach a 1-credit course on an advanced area of corporate law and practice. These courses will span over a period of 8 weeks starting from September 5.