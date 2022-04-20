Jimmy Sheirgill happy doing supporting roles

Mumbai: Actor Jimmy Shergill says if he can show his talent through supporting roles, he's happy and content. "I am getting good supporting roles, and that's why I am doing it. These days who is doing solo hero films? Now we see two to three lead characters in all films... things have changed," Jimmy said. "If I can show my talent through supporting roles, then why not? I am being offered powerful roles. I don't see whether it's a lead or anything else. I am happy," said the actor, who has featured in films like �Mohabbatein�, �Yahaan�, �Lage Raho Munnabhai� and �A Wednesday�. Jimmy will now be seen in Anand L. Rai's �Tanu Weds Manu Returns�, sharing screen space with R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Asked what prompted him to do �Tanu Weds Manu Returns�, the sequel to the 2011 film �Tanu Weds Manu�, he said: "I did this film because people still remember my role in 'Tanu Weds Manu'. This is a sequel in a true sense... the film is not made just for the heck of it. I am quite satisfied with my role in this film." The film will feature Kangana in a double role. IANS