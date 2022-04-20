Jimmy Lai remains in custody after Hong Kong court adjourns ruling

Hong Kong: The Court of Final Appeal of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Monday decided to adjourn bail ruling of founder of media group Next Digital Jimmy Lai Chee-ying over crimes against national security.



Lai continued to be remanded in custody pending trial after the court's decision.

Lai was suspected of violating the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR. He has been charged with fraud and colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security, and appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for trial on Dec. 3 and 12, 2020 respectively. The two cases were adjourned and Lai's bail applications were rejected.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Lai applied to the High Court of the HKSAR for bail and succeeded. Unsatisfied with the court's decision, the Department of Justice of the HKSAR government applied to the Court of Final Appeal of the HKSAR for leave to appeal and requested that Lai be remanded in custody pending the issuance of the appeal verdict.

The Court of Final Appeal of the HKSAR granted leave for the appeal application on Dec. 31, 2020. Lai was remanded in custody immediately and his next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 1, 2021. Enditem

—IANS