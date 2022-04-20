Jilted lover shoots girl, then commits suicide

Sambhal: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by a 24-year-old man in Sambhal district.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The accused later shot himself with the same country-made pistol when police tried to arrest him outside his house.

Police have sent both the bodies for autopsy.

Heavy force has been deployed in the Babrala village in the Gunnaur area as the victim and the accused belonged to different communities.

According to the police, the girl was working in a field when the accused tried to engage her in a conversation, but she refused. Enraged at her behaviour, the man took out a country-made pistol and shot at her. He then fled from the spot.

The girl was immediately taken to a community health centre by locals and the police were informed. She died during treatment.

When police reached the village and tried to arrest the accused, he shot himself in his head with the same pistol and died on the spot. Several locals were also present at the place.

Gunnaur Circle Officer Krishna Kant Saroj, said, "The accused had eloped with a minor girl three years ago, but no complaint was lodged by the girl's family at that time. Now, he was forcing a girl from another community into a relationship. When she refused, he shot her dead. Later, he killed himself fearing police action."

Additional forces have been deployed in the area.

"We are trying to ensure that peace is maintained in the village. The police force will remain in the area, for now," Saroj added.

