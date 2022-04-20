Jilted lover kills girl in Bihar

Gopalganj: A man in Bihar's Gopalganj district stabbed a girl to death for refusing his marriage proposal.

The incident took place in the Sidhwalia area and the accused has been identified as Anil Yadav.

Yadav was nearly lynched by the locals, leaving him grievously injured. The police have arrested Yadav and Dheeraj, who is said to be the accused's friend.

A police official on Friday said Yadav, a resident of Jalalpur village was a phone friend of the victim.

He reached the victim's house late Wednesday and proposed marriage. When the girl rejected his proposal, the jilted lover stabbed her repeatedly.

The injured girl succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Superintendent of Gopalganj police, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, said the accused was taken into custody by the police and is undergoing treatment at a Patna hospital. Dheeraj was arrested on Thursday.

Further investigations are underway.

—IANS