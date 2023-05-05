Jill Biden visits UK for King Charles III's coronation

London: On Friday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, received US First Lady Jill Biden as they arrived in London for Saturday's historic Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Murty greeted Jill Biden at No. 10 Downing Street. Finnegan Biden, the First Lady's granddaughter, will also be present at the coronation.

The BBC reported that Biden and Murty would have private talks before seeing a boxing session for veterans in Downing Street.—Inputs from Agenciies