Jill Biden shuts down query over husband's 'occasional gaffe'

Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's wife, Jill, shut down a query about about here husband's 'occasional gaffe'.

When asked in a CNN interview that the former Vice President "has been known to make the occasional gaffe", Jill Biden said: "Oh, you can't even go there... After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe," The Hill news website reported.

"Nope. Done. It's gone," she added.

The former Second Lady also shrugged off President Donald Trump's attacks as a sign that he was looking for low blows as her husband shows "steadiness, that calm, empathy, things that people are looking for right now", Politico news reported

"Donald Trump looks at Joe and says, oh, my god, like, there is my competition. What can I think of to distract people? And that's all he's trying to do... But Joe's tough," Jill Biden said.

"We know who Donald Trump is... We've known for four years and I expected it. We're a tough family."

