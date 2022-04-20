Jilani's Condition Better But Remains On Ventilator: Hospital

Lucknow: The health condition of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary Zafaryab Jilani has improved but he still remains on ventilator, according to a hospital bulletin on his health.

Jilani, a former additional advocate general, was admitted to a private hospital here on May 20 after he suffered brain haemorrhage.

"On May 22, the CT scan of Jilani is normal, and he is still on ventilator. Today his condition stable and better as compared to yesterday. He is undergoing treatment under the strict monitoring of a team of doctors of the neuro-surgery department and COVID care team," the hospital said.

He slipped and fell down on a floor wet from rains while coming out of his office around 4.30 pm on Thursday, Jilani's son Nazam Zafaryab had said.

Nazam said Jilani, who is above 70, fainted due to injuries in his head. —PTI