Jihadi John Flees Islamic State Fearing Own Life: Report

London: Jihadi John, the Islamic State's burly masked executioner behind one of the most horrific beheadings recently, has reportedly fled the terror network and gone on the run in Syria fearing for his own life. 26-year-old British terrorist Mohammed Emwazi, also known as Jihadi John, is believed to have left the terror group several weeks ago and went on the run in Syria, trying to head to North Africa, the Daily Express reported. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) would drop him "like a stone or worse if they feel he is no longer of any use to them," a source was quoted as saying by the daily. "So it is possible he will end up suffering the same fate as his victims," the source said. Emwazi, from London, is said to have been terrified by the publicity after he was identified as the sick murderer of British and American hostages and fears being hunted down by British and US special forces in Iraq and Syria, the report said. One priority of the allied forces is to track Emwazi and either bring him to justice or kill him. Emwazi, who gained notoriety beheading innocent Western victims in ISIS propaganda footage, is also believed to fear his unmasking has diminished his value as an ISIS killer, the report said. He is also apparently concerned that jealous fellow ISIS members might plot against him, it said. The computer science graduate may have teamed-up with a less well-known jihadist group somewhere in Syria, to try to keep a low profile, the report said. In Islamic State execution videos, Emwazi has been shown speaking with a British accent and dressed in a black robe with a black balaclava covering all but his eyes and top of his nose. Kuwaiti-born Emwazi is wanted for the sickening killings of journalists and aid workers Stephen Sotloff, James Foley, David Haines, Alan Henning and Peter Kassig. It had recently emerged that that the Tunisia beach gunman, Seifeddine Rezgui, allegedly trained at the same terror camp as Emwazi. Emwazi first appeared in a video in August 2014, when he apparently killed the American journalist Foley.