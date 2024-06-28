Jharkhand: Hemant Soren released from Birsa Munda Jail after HC bail order

Soren, who faced charges in an alleged land scam case, left the jail on Friday evening accompanied by his wife and party members.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren, who had been facing a probe in an alleged land scam case, was released from the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court on Friday.

Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and party members, left the jail on Friday evening. The JMM leader's wife, Kalpana Soren expressed gratitude for the bail order and said, "This day has finally come after a long time. Thank you very much."

JMM leaders gathered outside the Birsa Munda Jail to catch a glimpse of the tribal leader who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

Speaking to ANI, one of the JMM leaders, holding a portrait of Hemant Soren said, "The way Dada was accused, today justice has been served to him after the honourable High Court granted him bail. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the honourable court on behalf of 3 crore people of entire Jharkhand."

"Today we are all very excited because our leader has come out of jail. He will strengthen our party and empower it," said another JMM leader.

The investigation in the case concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4. Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal.

The ED had claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means.

The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions.

Soren's petition to attend the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's budget session was dismissed by the High Court on February 29.

He had resigned as Chief Minister following his arrest in the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

—ANI