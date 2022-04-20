Jharkhand reunites UP woman with family after 9 months

Medininagar: The Jharkhand administration has reunited a woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh with her family nine months after she got separated from them, officials said on Monday.

The 33-year-old woman, whom the administration has identified as "partially mentally unstable", was found wandering in Daltonganj railway station in Palamu district in February, they said.

She was taken to a facility, where officials ascertained by her accent that she hailed from western Uttar Pradesh and by her occasional mumblings that she was either from Etah or Aligarh, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said.

IAS trainee officer Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat contacted the Etah and Aligarh district administrations and showed them the woman on video calls, following which her family members were traced, he said.

It was found that the woman hails from Etah and is married to a man in Aligarh, the official said.

Her husband and two children, aged 10 and 12, came to receive her in Daltonganj on Sunday. She immediately recognised them and was reunited with her family, he said.

The administration, through several aspects of her behaviour, concluded she is "partially mentally unstable", the official added.

—PTI