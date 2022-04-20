Jharkhand Police Officer Held for Raping Woman on Pretext of Marriage

Giridh: A police officer of Jharkhand's Giridih district was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, an official said.

A woman of Ranchi accused the officer in-charge of Deori police station that he sexually exploited her by promising that he would marry her but later refused to do so, Giridih Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said.

The alleged victim also claimed that the accused used to tell him that he would die by suicide if other people come to know about their relationship. He also allegedly sent her obscene videos, the SP said.

The woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate as per law, Renu said.

—PTI