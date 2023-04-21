Jharkhand IAS officer requests new ED money laundering date

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Enforcement Department (ED) requested that Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan appear before it by 4 p.m. on Friday for questioning in connection with a money laundering inquiry involving an alleged illegal property deal.

Ranjan, according to his attorney, plans to head back to the state capital on Saturday night.

The officer from the 2011 batch was originally summoned to the Ranchi office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 21 for questioning in connection with the investigation.—Inputs from Agencies