    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will have to eventually face ED probe: BJP

    Nidhi Khurana
    September18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The BJP stated on Monday that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will have to face an Enforcement Directorate probe in the future due to the "kind of corruption" he has perpetrated in his state.

    This followed the denial of Soren's request to have the Supreme Court hear his appeal of a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of money laundering.

    Soren was given permission to file an appeal with the Jharkhand High Court by a bench consisting of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi.—Inputs from Agencies

