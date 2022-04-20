Jhabreda MLA Alleges Conspiracy Against Him

Dehradun: Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnawal on Friday alleged that there was a conspiracy against him and demanded action against officials investigating his caste certificate.

Raising the issue in Uttarakhand Assembly during the zero hour, Karnwal said questions were being raised on his caste certificate as part of a conspiracy against him for a long time.

Terming it as a breach of privilege, the MLA said he had been given a clean chit in the matter by the Election Commission and the district court.

He claimed citing a government order that his caste certificate cannot be examined. The MLA said he had told officials about it but still some of them were harassing him. He appealed to Speaker Prem Chandra Agrawal to take action against such officials. The speaker assured him of taking a decision after verifying the matter. Karnwal is accused of contesting and winning from Jhabreda seat reserved for the scheduled castes on the the basis of an alleged false caste certificate. PTI