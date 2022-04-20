JGU webinars to bring international jurists to discuss law

New Delhi: With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting lives across the world, India's O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has taken an initiative to bring international jurists of repute to webinars and global colloquiums to contribute to the legal education and legal profession discourse.

These webinars with law Deans, Judges, lawyers and law firm partners from five different international jurisdictions -- India, Australia, the UK, the US and countries in Africa -- are open access events with no fee charged to anybody for participating in it, JGU said on Friday.

As part of the initiative, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of JGU is organising three global colloquiums on three consecutive Saturdays - April 25, May 2 and May 9.

"The Jindal webinars will discuss the most important issues relating to legal education, legal profession, administration of justice, dispute resolution and corporate legal practice," Professor C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said in a statement.

"We have assembled some of the most outstanding lawyers, judges, law deans and jurists across the world from Australia, Africa, India, the UK, and the USA to discuss the future of law and justice during and beyond the global pandemic," he said.

On April 25, the Global Law School Deans' Colloquium is scheduled on the theme: "The Future of Global Legal Education".

This will provide a rare opportunity to interact with five distinguished Law Deans of the UK, the US and India representing University of Oxford, University of Southampton Law School, Cornell Law School, Indiana University Maurer School of Law, University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law and Jindal Global Law School in a session moderated by the JGU Dean of Admissions, Professor Arjya Majumdar, the university said, adding that the participants may register at: https://bit.ly/2XD18iH

On May 2, the "Global Judicial Colloquium" is scheduled on the theme, "Rule of Law & Access to Justice in the Age of Uncertainty".

This will be moderated by the JGU VC. The session has two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of Hawaii in the US, Judge President of the East African Court of Justice in Tanzania, former President of the New South Wales Court of Appeal and currently, the Governor of New South Wales, Australia and Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Justice Arjan K. Sikri, JGU said.

Participants may register at: https://bit.ly/2VAUVRA

On May 9, the webinar will be a Global Lawyers' Colloquium with three distinguished lawyers and managing partners of the leading Indian law firms, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Company and Nishith Desai Associates, and two senior partners from the prestigious law firms based in the US and the UK, namely White & Case, and Herbert Smith Freehills.

This session will be moderated by the VC of JGU to discuss the theme of "Global Lawyering and the Corporate Legal Profession in Post-Corona World."

Participants may register at: https://bit.ly/2xIzOVx

"This is a public interest initiative of Jindal Global Law School and O.P. Jindal Global University for providing open access to intellectually vibrant webinars to all persons in India and beyond who are interested to engage and participate in technology enabled platforms on critical issues relating to the rule of law and access to justice," the JGU VC said.

Source: IANS

