JGU VC to speak at World Economic Forum in Davos

New Delhi: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, will be speaking in three separate sessions at this year''s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland from January 21-24. He is the only Vice-Chancellor from India invited to speak at Davos this year.

As part of the Caspian Week-WEF sessions, Kumar will speak in two panels. The first panel discussion ''Education & Leadership for Sustainable World'' will focus on educational leadership, sustainability, inclusive development, institutional cultural change and pedagogies of sustainability.

The second panel discussion is on the theme: ''The Role of Global Universities in Promoting Sustainable Futures'', where the key points of discussion will include: "What specific role can global universities play in advancing the cause of sustainable development?"; and "What ought to be the focus of universities as they assume a leadership role in educating the youth of the world and preparing them for the future?".

Kumar has also been invited to speak at the Times Higher Education (THE) Exclusive Davos Breakfast Debate on ''What is the power of place''.

He is the only Vice Chancellor from India to be invited to speak at Davos, and JGU is the only university from India to be included in this global round table.

The debate is aimed at interrogating the point of ''place'' for universities in a hyper-connected, globalising world. The panel will examine where global universities are from, and where they are going, and question the role of governments and industry in potentially re-balancing the world''s educational resources to where they are needed most.

At Davos, JGU will also be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Zurich, Switzerland for mutual cooperation in higher education and research.

--IANS