Jewellery worth lakhs looted from shop in Lucknow

Lucknow: Three armed miscreants looted silver and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a jewellery shop in the busy Ashiana locality of Lucknow on Monday, police said here.



The shop is located in Sector H, LDA Colony, and an FIR has been lodged in this connection, they said.

The shopkeeper, Deepak Rastogi, was attacked with the butt of a weapon when he tried to resist, the police said.

His son, Arnav, was held hostage briefly, they added.

The shopkeeper said the trio arrived at his shop around 3.30 pm. One was wearing a helmet and the other had masks covering their faces, the police said.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said the cost of the looted jewellery was being assessed. —PTI