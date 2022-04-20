Jewar Case: Search Operations In Neighbouring States

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police along with police of neighbouring states is conducting search operations at different locations in connection with the Jewar robbery and alleged gangrape case.

"The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a number of teams to crack the case. On the need basis, information from neighbouring states is also being taken. The Special Task Force of the UP Police is also actively involved, and we will soon crack the case," ADG, Meerut, Anand Kumar told PTI.

The UP Police along with the respective state police is conducting search operations in different locations of all possible suspects in the neighbouring states.

Armed robbers had on May 25 struck a group of eight persons travelling to Bulandshahr in a vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway, shooting dead a man and looting cash and jewellery.

Four women, who were travelling in the car along with as many men, alleged that they were raped at gunpoint after they tried to resist the robbery bid.

On May 26, four persons were detained for questioning over the robbery and alleged gangrape incident on the Yamuna Expressway.

"Once we confirm the involvement of the suspects, we will arrest them. More suspects are also being questioned," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jewar, Dileep Singh.