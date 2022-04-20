Jewar Airport Violence: One Held, Manhunt For 50 Others

Gautam Budh Nagar: A day after Dayanatpur villagers allegedly hurled stones at government officials and policemen during a land acquisition drive for upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida, Police on Tuesday arrested one person in connection with the case and launched a hunt to nab 50 others booked for the incident.

On Tuesday, the IANS team inspected the spot during the day and it came to light that people were making a mountain of a mole-hill. The truth turned out to be completely different from what the IANS was told by locals.

On Tuesday, one of the named assailants, Ravi Sharma''s arrest was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Greater Noida (DCP), Rajesh Kumar Singh, while talking to IANS.

On Monday, an FIR was registered against 34 people in the incident of attack on police and local administrative officers in Jewar police station area. While a case has been registered against 20-25 unknown people.

DCP Greater Noida Rajesh Kumar told IANS, "Since Monday night, raids are on in search of the other absconding attackers. Shortly after the incident, the government machinery started functioning again in the area. Regarding other injured policemen and local administrative staff, including the injured woman SDM, the DCP said, "All had minor injuries. They were discharged from the hospital after giving first aid. Most of these people have returned for work."

According to reports, on Monday, several teams of Gautam Budh Nagar district administration reached the Jewar area under police protection and started the land acquisition proceedings for the Airport. Then some anti-social elements came there and started pelting stones at the police force and government employees engaged in the land acquisition drive.

On Tuesday, the IANS team visited the spot to know what had happened. People present on the spot told IANS on the condition of anonymity, "The incident was not as big as it was made out to be. Yes, some people had obstructed the official work and pelted stones. Seeing this, the police ran away. Some people were hurt in the incident."