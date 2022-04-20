Jewar Airport To Make Western UP Economic Hub

New Delhi: Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha has forecasted that with the commissioning of Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh would become a manufacturing hub for host of economic activities, air passenger and cargo movement as well catapult the farming fortunes of this landscape and at the same time push India for far more higher economic prosperity with increased productivity and competitiveness.

Speaking at the 4th PHD Air Cargo Summit-2018 under the aegis of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sinha was specific that consumer durables including electronics in particular in and around Jewar and the entire western UP would witness a phenomenal growth and expansion.

At the same time, the farming community of the region would also rejoice the fruits of Jewar Airport in terms of attracting consumer and export consignments for their agriculture and horticulture produce as also begin a new chapter in metamorphism of air passenger and air cargo movement in the entire country, added Sinha.

"Logistics and air cargo connectivity will also pull the host of clusters in the region to come to mainstream as soon as the Airport becomes operational in due course of time," hoped Sinha.

Referring to the new Cargo Policy, he stated that the logistics division in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is conclusively working on this front and as soon as the policy is finalised, the prevailing gaps and regulations including bureaucratic hitches in present cargo movement would come to an end with air cargo movement becoming seamless, the reflection of which would come on the entire economy that would progress and advanced for higher growth and intensive expansion. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajiv Nayan Choubey assured India Inc. that the proposed Cargo Policy would be comprehensive enough to adequately address all its grey areas in the present context and ultimately help the sector to take off for desired growth.

Chairman and Co-chairman, Civil Aviation Committee, PHDCCI, K Narayana Rao and Vipin Vohra, in their respective observations, urged the government to put in place such policy measures for civil aviation sector as are pragmatic and convenient to be followed on.

Rao was also of the view that industry and government should sit together to find out solutions to increase India's cargo business with suitable measures in place as can take care of all issues grappling the sector such as capacity creation, offsite stations, connectivity and the like.