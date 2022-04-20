Jewar airport named Noida International Airport

New Delhi: Zurich Airport International and UP state government have finalised the nomenclature of the greenfield airport at Jewar as Noida International Airport.

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited will build and operate the airport.

According to the company, the name and logo were finalised in the presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

"We are pleased to finalise Noida International Airport as the official brand name for the upcoming airport at Jewar," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited in a statement on Friday.

"The logo is the true reflection of building India's leading airport which is an amalgamation of efficiency, technology and a sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, while keeping a symbol of Uttar Pradesh at the core."

In November last year, Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 years, which includes a construction period of four years in the first phase.

ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year.

Last week, a consortium of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP was selected as the architect team to design the airport.—IANS