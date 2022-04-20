Jewar's COVID Patients Get Help From Vietnamese Woman Who Once Studied At GBU

Noida: More foreign support continued to pour in for Jewar amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a Vietnamese woman settled in the US now chipping in with funds to ramp up healthcare infrastructure in the predominantly rural region of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The help came from Bhikkhuni Nguyen Thi Sau (Tam Naghiem), who pursued her PhD from the Gautam Buddh University (GBU), Greater Noida in 2013, after masters from the Delhi University, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

"She is presently staying in the US and studying at the Huyen Trang Temple (Monastery), New Caney, Texas," GBU''s School of Buddhist Studies and Civilization faculty member Arvind Singh said.

Apprised of the pandemic situation in the region, the GBU alumni had contacted her teacher and expressed a wish to help the region financially.

The teacher then asked her to instead help the Jewar MLA in procuring medicines and equipment that could be used in the local healthcare centres, some of which have been converted into Covid care facilities by the lawmaker''s efforts and support from state government and private partners.

"She was also told to make the payments to the vendor directly instead of sending it to someone else. Some inverters have been purchased by her which would be used for power backup for oxygen concentrators at primary health centres in Rabupura and Jahangirpur," the BJP MLA said.

The lawmaker had earlier this week written to industrialists of the region seeking their support in ramping up healthcare infrastructure in Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Public Health Centre (PHC) in his constituency, predominantly a rural area some 75 km from Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority also provided 20 oxygen concentrators for healthcare facilities in Jewar on Friday, the MLA said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Jewar, has a death toll of 439 and 1,930 active cases of COVID-19, according to official figures updated on Friday. —PTI