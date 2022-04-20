Jet Airways cuts economy fares by 20% on select routes

Mumbai (PTI): Private carrier Jet Airways on Monday cut it economy class fares by an average 20 per cent for select domestic and international routes under a limited period offer.

The four-day fare sale starting from Monday will be valid for domestic travel commencing from January 5, 2017 onwards while a flyer booking tickets for travel on international sectors may commence journeys immediately, starting today, Jet Airways said in a release.

The airline's attractive all-inclusive fares start from Rs 899 on select sectors across its domestic network and at Rs 10,693 on popular routes across its international network, the airline said.

According to the airline, the one-way all inclusive fare for Mumbai-Dubai sector are Rs 11,999 while the ticket price for a Delhi-Singapore journey stands at RS 21,722.

Similarly, a economy class journey for Paris from Hyderabad on a Jet Airways flight will now cost only Rs 35,702.

On the domestic sector, the fare for Kolkata-Guwahati now starts at as low as Rs 1,494 and for Hyderabad-Pune the ticket price stands at Rs 1,880, among others, the release said.

"It's a great opportunity for guests in India to take advantage of these attractive fares and the ongoing holiday season. Guests can also get to discover popular as well as new holiday destinations," Jet Airways chief commercial officer Jayraj Shnamugam said.

Jet Airways network across domestic and international destinations connects the fliers to 66 destinations across India and overseas.

Valid for travel on Jet Airways direct flights on its domestic and international networks, the special fares are on offer on a first-come-first serve basis, the airline said.

However, passengers will have the flexibility to alter their travel plans at an additional charge, it added.—PTI