Jet Airways announces another round of airfare war; price starts at Rs 1,933

New Delhi: Intensifying the war on airfare, budget carrier Jet Airways has announced another round of discount on its domestic tickets. Jet Airways' �90 days Advance purchase fares� starts as low as Rs 1,933 for travel in economy class on flights within India. The tickets have to be purchased a minimum of 90 days prior to departure and is valid for travel on or after July 1, 2015. The company website says that child and infant discount is not permitted while date and flight change is permitted at a charge of INR 2,000. Tickets purchased under this offer are non-refundable. The airlines has also on offer 30 to 50 percent discount on Premi�re on select flights within India. For availing the offer, tickets must be purchased between March 11 and March 15, 2015. Travel must commence on or after March 17, 2015, Jet said. The company said that this offer is not applicable for travel between Delhi and Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai or Hyderabad.