Jennifer Winget Says She Doesn't Slot Roles As 'Negative' Or 'Positive'

Mumbai: Actress Jennifer Winget, who is currently wooing the audience with her role of Maya in the second season of the TV show Beyhadh, does not like the idea of categorising the characters under certain terms.

Her role on the show is winning applauds for its grey shades, but Jennifer insists she does not like to categorise her characters as good, bad or ugly.

"I don't like terms like negative character, positive or grey character. I think we are actors and it is beautiful to play all types of roles. It is more beautiful to play complex roles. I was not at all skeptical when I came on board for Beyhadh. Many people ask me how it feels to play a negative character. Honestly, I don't like such term.

"It is a fictional character, and we are telling a story about one character. There is neither hero nor villain in the show. Beyhadh is very close to my heart and the entire journey season one onward has been out of the box. There was no doubt in my mind while reprising the character of Maya," Jennifer told IANS.

Apart from making waves in the television industry, Jennifer is now all set to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Code M. She will be seen playing an Army Officer and is super excited because the project gives her opportunity to explore different sides of herself as an artiste.

"I want to do all kinds of roles and with Code M, I got the chance to try out action. Also, coming back to Balaji is like coming back to my family. Ekta Kapoor is a fantastic person and when you work with such people it always feels great," she added.

Sharing her experience working on the OTT medium, Jennifer emphasised projects rather than the medium were important.

"For me what matters is the project. I believe in doing good work, and while working in the web medium I did not feel out of place at all," she added.