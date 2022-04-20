Jennifer Lopez spends free time with former beau

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who has repeatedly insisted she is single, is reportedly spending all of her free time with former boyfriend Casper Smart. The 45-year-old singer has yet to officially confirm she has rekindled her relationship with the 28-year-old dancer, following their split last June after two years of dating. But the duo are said to be closer than ever. "Jennifer and Casper just get each other. They have a wonderful working relationship and a wonderful real relationship. Plus, her kids love him. Jen and Casper spend all their free time with each other. He is always at '(American) Idol' with her. "They work together as well, so time together is plentiful. They like being with each other and find a lot of time to hang out with each other," a source close to the "On the floor" hitmaker, who has seven-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, told hollywoodlife.com. Lopez recently brushed off rumours she was dating Smart again despite being caught kissing him in late March. Earlier this month, she stated: "I'm single right now, thank you." IANS