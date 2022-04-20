Jennifer Lopez, Nicole and Scherzinger party at the Hinduja wedding

How often do you see Hollwyood divas like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger letting their hair down with Bollywood hunks like Arjun Kapooor and Ranveer Singh? Almost once in a never, right? But the fancy-pants Hinjuda wedding which happened in Udaipur recently brought some big Hollywood names and Bollywood people together for a grand affair! JLo and the Pussy Cat Dolls member performed at the wedding. Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also danced to their signature Tune Maari Entriyaan song from Gunday and rocked the crowd! London-based billionaire Sanjay Hinduja tied the knot with his long time girlfriend and Nandita Mahtani�s sister Anusuya Mahtani at a grand wedding in Udaipur where almost all of Bollywood was invited! JLo and Nicole gave their special performances at the wedding which took the guests by surprise! This was JLo�s first visit to India and she was super excited about the same. She was certainly the most high-profile guest at the wedding and she took a selfie in the City of Lakes and tweeted, �Selfie x3� #firsttimeinIndia� She visited the country with her beau Casper Smart. The Pussy Cat Dolls diva didn�t just perform at the wedding, she even indulged in the wedding revelry by wearing a saree! She tweeted, �Thank you for my beautiful sari #Sari #India #nofilter.� She posed with designer Nandita Mahtani. Some other guests at the party were Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sohail Khan with wife Seema and Sophie Choudry. Watch Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh performing at the Hinduja wedding!