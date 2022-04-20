Jennifer Lawrence found sex scene with Bradley Cooper awkward

Actress Jennifer Lawrence �pointed and laughed� during her sex scenes with �Serena� co-star Bradley Cooper, and she says she found the experience awkward. The 24-year-old actress shares a close bond with the 40-year-old actor after working with him on �American Hustle� and �Silver Linings Playbook�, but their friendship didn�t make their intimate scenes in �Serena� any less uncomfortable, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Asked if a friendship makes sex scenes more comfortable, Lawrence told, �No. I guess it�s more comfortable than not knowing the other person? I don�t know. They�re just awkward.� Cooper added: �You never know how it�s going to be. But for us, we laughed most of the time.� �I pointed and laughed,� Lawrence quipped. Awkward sex scenes aside, the two had a great time working on the movie. �We had a lot of fun. We got to shoot in Prague and ride horses,� Cooper said. �We had a blast. We always have a blast working together, obviously,� Lawrence added.