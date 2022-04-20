Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in sci-fi love story

Los Angeles: 'Hunger Games' star Jennifer Lawrence and actor Chris Pratt are reportedly in talks to join the cast of a sci-fi love story. The film is likely to be directed by Morten Tyldum, who is behind this year's award-season contender 'The Imitation Game', said the Hollywood Reporter. The actress, however, may find it difficult to get time out of her busy schedule that includes 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay ? Part 2' release in November. Then she is reteaming with her 'Silver Linings Playbook' director David O Russell for 'Joy'. She is also on board for 'X-Men: Apocalypse'. Pratt stars in the sequel to Guardians and Jurassic World. PTI