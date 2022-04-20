    Menu
    Jennifer Aniston resumes shooting for second season of 'The Morning Show'

    April20/ 2022


    Washington: Actor Jennifer Aniston resumed shooting for the second season of her Emmy-award winning series 'The Morning Show' on Tuesday (local time).

    The 'Friends,' actor shared several pictures from the sets of the show on her Instagram stories including a picture of herself wearing a clear face shield as a precautionary measure against Covid.

    The SAG-award-winning actor is seen wearing an ivory black jumpsuit with matching glasses in the picture.

    "Back to work @ Themorningshow," she wrote along with the picture.

    Aniston shared another picture of one of her crew members wearing a headphone that had a curse word written over it addressed to COVID-19.

    "I love my crew @Themorningshow," the 51-year-old actor wrote alongside of the picture that she posted on her Instagram stories.

    Another picture captures a plain sheet of paper with a lipstick imprint on it kept on Aniston's make-up brushes.

    The shoot of the Apple TV's show was halted back in March amid the growing health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

    —ANI

