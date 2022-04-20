Jenna Ushkowitz, boyfriend David Stanley are engaged

Los Angeles: "Glee" star Jenna Ushkowitz has announced that she has got engaged to boyfriend David Stanley.

The 34-year-old actor shared the news on social media platform Instagram.

"Yes, a million times, yes," Ushkowitz wrote alongside a photograph of her flaunting the engagement ring, standing beside Stanley.

Meanwhile, Stanley also shared the same picture, and wrote in the caption, "Yes".

The couple has been dating since June 2018.

Actors Sarah Hyland and Ally Maki congratulated the duo on their engagement.

