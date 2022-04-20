Jehan Daruvala Helps Mumbai Falcons Finish Third on Asian F3 Championship

Abu Dhabi: India's Jehan Daruvala finished third in the Asian F3 Championship as Mumbai Falcons ended their debut season in international racing on a high note with both their drivers finishing on the podium at the Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit. The team grabbed a total of three podiums during the last weekend of the five-round F3 championship. The Falcons missed the second place by a mere two points, riding on an impressive nine podium finishes through the championship.

Daruvala earlier briefly led the championship standings after round 2. However, a difficult round 4 in which he scored points in just one race led to his title challenge slipping away. Daruvala's third place on the standings, however, earns the Formula 1 hopeful 12 Super Licence points.

Kush Maini, who has had a tough season as opposed to Daruvala, started Race 1 in fourth position while Jehan started in sixth.

Kush had a rousing start and drove a flawless race to earn his maiden podium in the championship. He took advantage of a retirement ahead of him to move into the third position and hold on to it till the end. He completed the two remaining races in eighth places.

